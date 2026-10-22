Cancer

AACR: Rural Populations Have Higher Breast Cancer Mortality

Socioeconomic disadvantage, disease presentation, and treatment differences are key contributors to rural-urban mortality gap
pink ribbon breast cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Breast Cancer
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