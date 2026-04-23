Cancer

AACR: Wildfire Smoke Exposure Linked to Lung, Colorectal, Breast, Bladder, Hematopoietic Cancers

Increased cancer risks seen in association with each 1-µg/m3 increase in the 36-month moving-average of WFS fine particulate matter
wildfire
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Conference News
Air Pollution
Breast Cancer
Colon Cancer
Lung Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood Cancer
Wildfires

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