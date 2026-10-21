Cancer

AACR: Younger Adults Less Likely to Have Discussed CRC Screening With Clinician

50.3 percent of those aged 45 to 49 years reported that a clinician had ever told them about different screening tests
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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