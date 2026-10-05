Cancer

AAP: Adolescents With Colorectal Cancer Commonly Present With Advanced Disease

Most patients presented with stage III or IV disease; relapse occurred in 36.9 percent at median of 11 months
colon colorectal cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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