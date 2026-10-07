Cancer

ACS: Prostate Cancer Treatments Linked to Distinct Morbidity Patterns

Surgery linked to more urinary and sexual side effects, while radiation associated with other urinary complications and higher all-cause mortality
prostate bladder
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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