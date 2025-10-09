Cancer

ACS: Rectal Bleeding Tied to More Than Eightfold Higher Risk for Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer

Patients younger than 50 years diagnosed with EOCRC were more likely to have a benign colon indication, bleeding, and family history of CRC
colon colorectal cancer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Colonoscopy
Bleeding
Cancer Risk Factors

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com