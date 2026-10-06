Cancer

ACS: Risk for Subsequent CRC Reduced With Appendectomy

Appendectomy for acute appendicitis linked to lower subsequent risk for CRC compared with antibiotic management
appendix
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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