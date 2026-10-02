Cancer

ACS: Survival Longer for Younger Versus Older Patients Diagnosed With Metastatic CRC

Protective prognostic factors include younger age, Asian descent, left-sided colon tumors, receipt of chemo, radiation
colorectal cancer colon cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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