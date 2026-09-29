Cancer

ACS: Transformer-Based Model Can ID Pancreatic Cancer Risk

Positive predictive value was 88 percent at a screening threshold of >50 percent risk
pancreas pancreatic
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Screening
Pancreatic Cancer
Artificial Intelligence
logo
www.healthday.com