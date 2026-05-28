Cancer

ACS Updates CRC Screening Guidelines to Incorporate Newer Screening Methods

Next generation mt-stool DNA test, mt-sRNA test have high sensitivity for CRC, moderate sensitivity for advanced precancerous lesions
colorectal cancer colon cancer
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Screening
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
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