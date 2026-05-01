Cancer

Adding Dilanubicel to Single-Unit Cord-Blood Transplantation Has Favorable Safety Profile

Dilanubicel induced transient myelomonocytic recovery, which peaked on day 7 and was absent by day 14
biobank storing stem cells from blood and cord tissue.
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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Cancer
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Stem Cells
Leukemia
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Graft-Versus-Host Disease
Blood Cancer
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