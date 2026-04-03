Cancer

Addition of Atezolizumab to mFOLFOX6 Ups DFS in Stage III dMMR Colon Cancer

Three-year disease-free survival was 86.3 percent in the atezolizumab-mFOLFOX6 group versus 76.2 percent in the mFOLFOX6-alone group
colon genetic genes DNA
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Survival
Immunotherapy
Colon Cancer
Chemotherapy

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