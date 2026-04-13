Cancer

Adolescent, Young Adult Cancer Survivors Have Higher Risk for Subsequent Primary Neoplasm

Survivors of Hodgkin lymphoma and breast cancer are particularly vulnerable
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Teens
Survival
Cancer
Young Adult

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