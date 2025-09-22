Advances in Cancer Research Described in 15th Cancer Progress Report

MONDAY, Sept. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Progress in cancer research, including approval of 20 new anticancer therapeutics in the past year, is described in the 15th edition of the AACR Cancer Progress Report, published by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).AACR President Lillian L. Siu, M.D., from the University of Toronto, and colleagues presented the latest statistics on cancer incidence and mortality and highlighted recent scientific advances.The authors noted that from 1991 to 2023, there was a 34 percent reduction in the overall cancer death rate, resulting in more than 4.5 million lives saved. Between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, 20 new anticancer therapeutics, eight previously approved anticancer therapeutics for new cancer treatments, two new devices, two minimally invasive tests for colorectal cancer screening, and several artificial intelligence-based tools for early detection and diagnosis were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Advances in immunotherapy include the first T-cell receptor T-cell therapy that is beneficial for patients with synovial sarcoma, a new therapeutic antibody targeting a novel protein on stomach cells, and approval of an immune checkpoint inhibitor for treatment of anal cancer. Advances in precision medicine include a new combination regimen for ovarian cancer, approval of IDH-targeted therapy for brain tumors in young adults, and a new antibody-drug conjugate for breast cancer and lung cancer."Technological innovations are fueling rapid advances to detect cancer earlier and develop more precise treatments that have the potential to both extend life and preserve its quality," Siu said in a statement.Report.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter