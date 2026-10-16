Adverse Family Outcomes Reported for Children With B-Cell ALL

FRIDAY, Oct. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Adverse family outcomes are reported in children with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), according to a study published online Oct. 13 in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.Rozalyn L. Rodwin, M.D., from the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues examined adverse family outcomes in a study involving patients aged 4 years and older with National Cancer Institute standard-risk, average-risk B-ALL who were randomly assigned to receive maintenance vincristine/dexamethasone every four or 12 weeks (VCR/DEX4 or VCR/DEX12, respectively). Parent-reported surveys were administered at T1 to T5, at about two, nine, 18, 26, and 38 months after diagnosis, respectively; household changes since diagnosis, leukemia-related household expenses, unhealthy family functioning, and parents' perceived child vulnerability were assessed.A total of 420 patients were randomly assigned. The researchers found that at T1, 56.2 percent of participants reported household changes since diagnosis, 88.6 percent reported ≥$100 in leukemia-related household expenses in the past four weeks, 19.0 percent had unhealthy family functioning, and 55.8 percent perceived their child as vulnerable; at T4, the corresponding rates were 81.2, 61.5, 23.9, and 62.5 percent, respectively. The likelihood of reporting ≥$100 in leukemia-related expenses in the past four weeks was increased for VCR/DEX4 versus VCR/DEX12 in multivariable models (odds ratio, 1.73), but other outcomes were similar between the treatment arms."We had hoped this study would find that reduced treatment intensity led to reduced adverse family outcomes, but for the most part that wasn't the case. This highlights the need for family support regardless of treatment intensity," Rodwin said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter