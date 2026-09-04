Cancer

Adverse Pathological Features Do Not Predict Benefit of Hormone Therapy in Prostate Cancer

Adverse feature count does not significantly modify the overall survival or metastasis-free survival benefits of hormone therapy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Prostate Cancer
Hormones
Men's Health
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