Cancer

AI-Based Risk Scores From Screening Mammograms Predict Cancer Risk

Risk scores increased over time among women who developed cancer, while women who were cancer-free had stable scores
woman having mammogram
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Breast Cancer
Artificial Intelligence
mammograms
Cancer Risk Factors
Risk Factors
Deep Learning Model
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