Cancer

AI Model IDs Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma at Prediagnostic Stage

Radiomics-based early detection model surpasses radiologists for detecting PDA at visually occult prediagnostic stage
pancreas pancreatic pancreatitis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Imaging Devices
Pancreatic Cancer
Artificial Intelligence
Diagnosis
CT scan
logo
www.healthday.com