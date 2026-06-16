Cancer

AI Systems Can Potentially Flag Breast Cancer Years Before Diagnosis

About 20 percent of cancers potentially flagged at six years before diagnosis by three AI systems
mammogram mammography AI
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Breast Cancer
Diagnosis
AI
mammograms
Cancer Screenings
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