Cancer

AI Tool Trained on Dermoscopy Images Helps ID Skin Cancer

Authors say AI scoring can help inform clinical decisions to biopsy or monitor lesions
skin cancer melanoma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Skin Cancer
Artificial Intelligence
Diagnosis
melanoma