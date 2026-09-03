Cancer

Alcohol-Attributable Cancer Mortality Has Increased Significantly in the U.S.

Those aged 55 years and older have higher mortality rates than those aged 20 to 54 years; rates also higher among men versus women
alcohol
Davide Angelini -- Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Sex
Cancer
Breast Cancer
Mortality
Liver Cancer
Alcohol
Age
logo
www.healthday.com