American Association for Cancer Research, April 17-22

The annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research was held this year from April 17 to 22 in San Diego, drawing participants from around the world, including scientists, cancer survivors, clinicians, allied health professionals, and industry professionals. The conference highlighted recent advances in the treatment, management, and prevention of cancer.According to the association, "the AACR Annual Meeting is the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine. From population science and prevention; to cancer biology, translational, and clinical studies; to survivorship and advocacy; the AACR Annual Meeting highlights the work of the best minds in cancer research from institutions all over the world."AACR: Study Looks at Predictors of UV Radiation Exposure in High School StudentsTHURSDAY, April 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For high school students, perceived higher costs of ultraviolet radiation protection and greater tanning reward are independent predictors of lower sun-safe behavior, according to a study published online April 21 in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held from April 17 to 22 in San Diego.Read Full TextAACR: Wildfire Smoke Exposure Linked to Lung, Colorectal, Breast, Bladder, Hematopoietic CancersTHURSDAY, April 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Wildfire smoke exposure is associated with an increased risk for certain cancers, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held from April 17 to 22 in San Diego.Read Full TextAACR: Intralesional Nivolumab Reduces Size of Precancerous Oral LesionsTHURSDAY, April 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Intralesional nivolumab seems effective for reducing the size of precancerous oral lesions, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held from April 17 to 22 in San Diego.Read Full TextAACR: Myocarditis in First Month of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy Predictive of FatalityTHURSDAY, April 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Patients who develop myocarditis within the first month of receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy are more likely to have myocarditis fatality, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held from April 17 to 22 in San Diego.Read Full TextAACR: 2020 to 2024 Saw Drop in Number of Unique Lung Cancer Trial SitesWEDNESDAY, April 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- There was a decrease in the number of unique sites where phase 1 clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer were conducted between 2020 and 2024, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held from April 17 to 22 in San Diego.Read Full TextAACR: Model Analyzing CpG Methylation Predicts Origin of CancerWEDNESDAY, April 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A CpG-based methylation signature combined with ridge regression allows highly accurate multicancer classification in patients with cancers of unknown primary, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held from April 17 to 22 in San Diego.Read Full TextAACR: Fruit, Vegetable, Whole Grain Intake Up in Young Patients With Lung CancerTUESDAY, April 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Young patients with lung cancer have significantly higher fruit, vegetable, and whole grain consumption than the U.S. reference, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, held from April 17 to 22 in San Diego.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter