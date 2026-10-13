American Society for Radiation Oncology, Sept. 26-30

The annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology was held from Sept. 26 to 30 in Boston, and gathered physicians, oncology nurses, radiation therapists, biologists, physicists, and other cancer researchers. The conference featured educational courses focusing on radiation, surgical, and medical oncology.ASTRO: Low-Dose Radiotherapy Shows Potential in Early Knee OsteoarthritisTHURSDAY, Oct. 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Low-dose radiotherapy offers multiple benefits in early knee osteoarthritis, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, held from Sept. 26 to 30 in Boston.Read Full TextASTRO: Stereotactic Radiosurgical Capsulotomy Promising in Treatment-Resistant DepressionWEDNESDAY, Oct. 7, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, stereotactic radiosurgical capsulotomy shows promise, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, held from Sept. 26 to 30 in Boston.Read Full TextASTRO: Fractionated Radiosurgery Boosts Survival With Brain MetastasesTUESDAY, Oct. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- After resection of larger brain metastases, fractionated stereotactic radiosurgery offers superior surgical bed control than single-fraction stereotactic radiosurgery, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, held from Sept. 26 to 30 in Boston.Read Full TextASTRO: Cancer-Specific Mortality Elevated for Patients With Cancer and DepressionMONDAY, Oct. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for cancer-specific mortality is significantly higher for patients with cancer and preexisting depression, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, held from Sept. 26 to 30 in Boston.Read Full TextASTRO: <30 Percent With ER+ Early-Stage Breast Cancer Remain on Endocrine Therapy at Five YearsMONDAY, Oct. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Less than 30 percent of women with estrogen receptor-positive early-stage breast cancer treated with lumpectomy remain adherent to endocrine therapy at five years, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, held from Sept. 26 to 30 in Boston.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter