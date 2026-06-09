American Society of Clinical Oncology, May 29-June 2

The annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology was held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago and hosted participants from around the world, including clinicians, academicians, allied health professionals, and others interested in oncology. The conference featured the latest advances in clinical cancer research, including oral abstract presentations and poster presentations in disease-based and specialty tracks. Presentations focused on novel targeted therapies as well as improvements in chemotherapy and radiation therapy approaches."This year's annual meeting hit an all-time attendance record. We had over 45,000 people registered, representing 129 countries. Amazing. It really felt very global. All five of the abstracts in the plenary session really will change standard of care, at least when the drugs become available in the U.S.," Julie R. Gralow, M.D., the executive vice president and chief medical officer for the American Society of Clinical Oncology, told HealthDay. "The overwhelming most impressive big game changer was the RASolute 302 trial of daraxonrasib, the RAS inhibitor. And it got a standing ovation when the survival curves went up of multiple minutes. You know, probably the biggest advancement in the treatment of cancer in the past decade."ASCO: Daraxonrasib Effective for Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal AdenocarcinomaMONDAY, June 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Daraxonrasib is effective for patients with RAS-mutant and other metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Read Full TextASCO: Tile-Based Radiation Beneficial for Newly Resectable Brain MetsFRIDAY, June 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with newly diagnosed resectable brain metastases, cesium-131 tile-based radiation therapy, which delivers focal radiation immediately upon resection, yields significantly better outcomes than postoperative stereotactic radiation, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Read Full TextASCO: Apalutamide + ADT Beneficial in High-Risk Localized Prostate CancerFRIDAY, June 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Perioperative treatment with apalutamide and androgen deprivation therapy is beneficial for patients with high-risk localized or locally advanced prostate cancer, according to a study published online June 2 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Read Full TextASCO: Lower Incidence of Breast Cancer Seen With GLP-1 Receptor Agonist ExposureTHURSDAY, June 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist exposure is associated with a lower incidence of breast cancer, according to a study published online June 2 in JCO Oncology Practice to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Read Full TextASCO: First-Line Sunvozertinib Beats Chemo for Advanced NSCLCTHURSDAY, June 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with epidermal growth factor receptor exon 20 insertion mutations, sunvozertinib is superior to chemotherapy for first-line treatment, according to a study published online May 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Read Full TextASCO: Modest Accuracy Seen for Existing Breast Cancer Risk Prediction ModelsWEDNESDAY, June 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For women with a family history of breast cancer, existing breast cancer risk prediction models show similar modest discriminatory accuracy, according to research published online June 1 in The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Read Full TextASCO: App-Facilitated Palliative Care Improves HRQOL in Advanced CancerWEDNESDAY, June 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with advanced cancer, an app-facilitated palliative care intervention helps to maintain health-related quality of life, according to a study published online May 31 in JAMA Network Open to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Read Full TextASCO: Teclistamab Improves Survival in Relapsed, Refractory Multiple MyelomaTUESDAY, June 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, teclistamab monotherapy significantly improves progression-free and overall survival, according to a study published online May 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Read Full TextASCO: Selpercatinib Improves Event-Free Survival in RET Fusion-Positive NSCLCTUESDAY, June 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with RET fusion-positive advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, the rearranged during transfection inhibitor, selpercatinib, yields significantly longer event-free survival, according to a study published online May 31 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Read Full TextASCO: Fasting Before and After Chemo May Up Efficacy in Serous Ovarian CancerMONDAY, June 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For women with advanced high-grade serous ovarian cancer, short-term fasting may enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Read Full TextASCO: GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Initiation Cuts Metastatic Progression Across Cancer TypesMONDAY, June 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Across multiple solid tumors, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist initiation after cancer diagnosis is associated with reduced metastatic progression, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Read Full TextASCO: Intismeran Plus Pembrolizumab Ups RFS, DMFS in High-Risk MelanomaMONDAY, June 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with resected high-risk melanoma, intismeran plus pembrolizumab offers clinically meaningful improvements in recurrence-free survival and distant metastasis-free survival compared with pembrolizumab alone, according to a study published online June 1 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter