Amivantamab-Lazertinib Ups Survival in EGFR-Mutated Advanced Lung Cancer

MONDAY, July 1, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), amivantamab-lazertinib yields improved progression-free survival compared with osimertinib as first-line treatment, according to a study published online June 26 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Byoung C. Cho, M.D., Ph.D., from the Yonsei Cancer Center in Seoul, South Korea, and colleagues conducted a phase 3 trial involving patients with previously untreated EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC randomly allocated to receive amivantamab-lazertinib (open-label), osimertinib (blinded), or lazertinib (blinded) in a 2:2:1 ratio (429, 429, and 216 patients, respectively).

The researchers found that the median progression-free survival was significantly longer in the amivantamab-lazertinib group than in the osimertinib group (23.7 versus 16.6 months; hazard ratio for disease progression or death, 0.70). An objective response was observed in 86 and 85 percent of patients in the amivantamab-lazertinib and osimertinib groups, respectively; among patients with a confirmed response, the median response duration was 25.8 and 16.8 months, respectively. The hazard ratio for death did not differ significantly in a planned interim overall survival analysis of amivantamab-lazertinib versus osimertinib. EGFR-related toxic effects were the predominant adverse events. The incidence of discontinuation of all agents due to treatment-related adverse events was 10 and 3 percent with amivantamab-lazertinib and osimertinib, respectively.

"We found that progression-free survival was significantly improved with amivantamab-lazertinib as compared with osimertinib as first-line treatment for EGFR-mutated advanced NSCLC," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Janssen, which manufactures amivantamab and lazertinib and funded the study.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)