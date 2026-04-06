Cancer

Annual Incidence of Treatment-Related Acute Myeloid Leukemia Is Increasing

Distribution of primary cancers is changing, with increase in breast cancer and decrease in gastric cancer
acute myeloid leukemia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Radiation
Chemotherapy
Leukemia
Stomach Cancer
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