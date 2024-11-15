Anxiety, Depression Increased in Pancreatic Cancer Patients With Palliative Care Consult

FRIDAY, Nov. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Newly diagnosed pancreatic cancer patients receiving palliative care (PC) consultations have an increased prevalence of anxiety and depression, according to a study recently published in Healthcare.

Divya S. Subramaniam, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Saint Louis University School of Medicine, and colleagues conducted a retrospective analysis of a sample of patients in the United States with newly diagnosed pancreatic cancer identified via electronic health record data. Subsequent diagnoses of anxiety and depression were determined, as were PC encounters, and the adjusted associations of mental health treatments with PC were quantified.

The researchers found that among the 4,029 newly diagnosed pancreatic cancer patients, the prevalence of anxiety and depression was higher for those with PC consultations (33.9 versus 22.8 percent and 36.2 versus 23.2 percent, respectively). There was variation seen in mental health service use and pharmacotherapy, with patients experiencing both anxiety and depression having the highest utilization. Age also influenced treatment patterns (adjusted odds ratio, 1.832 for younger than 55 years versus 65 to 70 years). PC consultations had no significant impact on the likelihood of documented treatment.

"Our study highlights the need for further investigation of palliative care in relation to mental health treatments and services utilization for pancreatic cancer patients," the authors write. "Furthermore, our study findings can serve as a valuable resource for health care providers, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding the implementation of palliative care."

