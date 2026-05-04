Cancer

ASBrS: Robotic Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy Safe, Effective in Early Breast Cancer

No significant difference seen for rNSM, open NSM groups in rate of 'ink on tumor,' DCIS ≤2 mm from the margin
surgeon surgery
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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