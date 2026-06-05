Cancer

ASCO: Apalutamide + ADT Beneficial in High-Risk Localized Prostate Cancer

Percentage of patients with pathological complete response or minimal residual disease significantly higher with apalutamide + ADT
prostate bladder
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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