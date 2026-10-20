Cancer

ASCO: Breast Cancer Survival Inferior in Small Metropolitan, Nonmetropolitan Areas

Rural areas had faster increases in distant-stage incidence rates, slower decreases in mortality for cancers amenable to early detection
breast cancer ribbon
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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