ASCO: Daraxonrasib Effective for Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

MONDAY, June 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Daraxonrasib is effective for patients with RAS-mutant and other metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (mPDACs), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Brian Wolpin, M.D., M.P.H., from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and colleagues conducted a randomized, open-label, phase 3 study involving patients with previously treated mPDAC. Patients were randomly assigned to receive daraxonrasib or chemotherapy (248 and 252 patients, respectively); most had tumors with a RAS G12 variant (228 and 231 in the daraxonrasib and chemotherapy groups, respectively).The researchers found that in the RAS G12 and the overall population, there were clinically meaningful improvements in the daraxonrasib versus the chemotherapy group for overall survival (median overall survival, 13.2 versus 6.6 months in the RAS G12 subgroup and 13.2 versus 6.7 months in the overall population) and progression-free survival (median progression-frees survival, 7.3 versus 3.5 months and 7.2 versus 3.6 months, respectively). The objective response rate was 33.2 and 31.6 percent for participants in the daraxonrasib group among those with a RAS G12 variant and the overall population, respectively, compared with 11.8 and 11.2 percent, respectively, among those in the chemotherapy group. Fewer side effects were seen for those receiving daraxonrasib, with grade 3 or higher adverse events occurring in 43.6 percent, compared to 57.5 percent in the chemotherapy groups."The RASolute 302 trial was designed to assess a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor as a second-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, looking to define a new standard of care for these patients that works better and has less side effects than currently available chemotherapies," Wolpin said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Revolution Medicines, which is developing daraxonrasib and funded the study.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter