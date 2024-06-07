ASCO: Germline Variation Does Not Predict Taxane-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

FRIDAY, June 7, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Germline variation does not predict the risk of taxane-induced peripheral neuropathy (TIPN) in Black women receiving paclitaxel (once weekly) or docetaxel (every three weeks) for early-stage breast cancer, according to a study published online June 3 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 31 to June 4 in Chicago.

Bryan P. Schneider, M.D., from the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center in Indianapolis, and colleagues validated germline predictors of TIPN and compared rates of TIPN and dose reductions in Black women receiving (neo)adjuvant paclitaxel once weekly and docetaxel once every three weeks for early-stage breast cancer. Germline neuropathy risk was determined by performing genotyping; genotype data were available for 240 patients. Of the patients, 91 of 117 receiving once-weekly paclitaxel and 87 of 118 receiving once-every-three-weeks docetaxel were classified as high-risk.

The researchers observed no significant difference in physician-reported grade 2 to 4 TIPN in high- versus low-risk genotype groups with once-weekly paclitaxel or once-every-three-weeks docetaxel. The once-weekly paclitaxel group had significantly higher grade 2 to 4 TIPN than the once-every-three-weeks docetaxel arm by physician-rated Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) (45 versus 29 percent) and patient-reported outcome CTCAE (40 versus 24 percent). More dose reductions because of TIPN or any cause occurred in patients receiving once-weekly paclitaxel.

"Key, clinically relevant long-term follow-up data will be crucial to understand the true scope of impact," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

