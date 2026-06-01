ASCO: GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Initiation Cuts Metastatic Progression Across Cancer Types

MONDAY, June 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Across multiple solid tumors, glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) initiation after cancer diagnosis is associated with reduced metastatic progression, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Mark David Orland, M.D., from the Taussig Cancer Institute at the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues examined whether GLP-1 RA exposure following cancer diagnosis is associated with altered risk of progression to metastatic disease. A total of 10,225 patients with stage I to III cancer who initiated GLP-1 RA therapy after diagnosis were identified. GLP-1 RA-exposed patients were propensity score matched to dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor controls in a 1:1 ratio across seven cancers. Progression to stage IV disease was assessed as the primary outcome.The researchers found that across six of the seven malignancies, GLP-1 RA exposure demonstrated reduced metastatic progression, with significant reductions seen for non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma. Compared to controls, GLP-1 RA-exposed patients did not have significant safety signals or increased adverse events. Across the seven tumors, high tumor GLP-1 RA expression was associated with improved survival (hazard ratio, 0.67), most notably in breast cancer (hazard ratio, 0.55)."Our study found that use of GLP-1 drugs, compared to DPP-4 inhibitors and other antidiabetic drugs, was associated with a meaningful reduction in cancer progression across four solid tumor types," Orland said in a statement. "It provides early evidence that future studies are worth pursuing."One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter