Cancer

ASCO: Intismeran Plus Pembrolizumab Ups RFS, DMFS in High-Risk Melanoma

Increased T-cell receptor clonality and novel clonotypes seen with intismeran plus pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone
vaccination with serum and syringe needle
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