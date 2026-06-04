Cancer

ASCO: Lower Incidence of Breast Cancer Seen With GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Exposure

GLP-1 receptor agonist exposure linked to lower incidence, independent of age, race, ethnicity, BMI, breast density, diabetes
GLP-1 Medications, Ozempic, Wegovy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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