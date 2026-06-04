ASCO: Lower Incidence of Breast Cancer Seen With GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Exposure

THURSDAY, June 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) exposure is associated with a lower incidence of breast cancer, according to a study published online June 2 in JCO Oncology Practice to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, held from May 29 to June 2 in Chicago.Elizabeth S. McDonald, M.D., Ph.D., from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues examined the impact of GLP-1 RAs on breast cancer risk in a retrospective cohort study involving 111,646 women aged 45 to 80 years with a body mass index (BMI) ≥25 kg/m2 and a documented imaging outcome. One-to-one, case-control matching using propensity scores was performed based on age, race, ethnicity, highest BMI, breast density, and history of type 2 diabetes.The researchers found that the incidence of breast cancer was lower in association with GLP-1 RA exposure (odds ratio, 0.649). GLP-1 RA exposure was associated with a lower breast cancer incidence in the matched logistic regression with 30,528 observations (600 cancer cases; odds ratio, 0.695)."While our study was observational and does not definitively confirm an association between GLP-1 medications and reduced breast cancer incidence, it does add to the growing body of evidence suggesting that it's worth investigating these weight-loss drugs as potential cancer prevention tools," McDonald said in a statement.Abstract/Full TextMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter