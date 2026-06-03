Cancer

ASCO: Modest Accuracy Seen for Existing Breast Cancer Risk Prediction Models

Similarly, modest discriminatory accuracy seen for four models targeting women with a family history of breast cancer
pink ribbon breast cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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