Cancer

ASCO: Selpercatinib Improves Event-Free Survival in RET Fusion-Positive NSCLC

Event-free survival significantly longer with selpercatinib for patients with RET-fusion-positive advanced or metastatic NSCLC
lung cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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