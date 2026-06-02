Cancer

ASCO: Teclistamab Improves Survival in Relapsed, Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Compared with PVd or Kd, teclistamab improves progression-free and overall survival
multiple myeloma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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