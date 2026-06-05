Cancer

ASCO: Tile-Based Radiation Beneficial for Newly Resectable Brain Mets

Surgical bed control and overall survival improved with TBRT versus postoperative stereotactic radiation
brain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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