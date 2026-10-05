Cancer

ASTRO: <30 Percent With ER+ Early-Stage Breast Cancer Remain on Endocrine Therapy at Five Years

Steady decline seen in probability of remaining adherent during follow-up in time-to-event analyses
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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