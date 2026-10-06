Cancer

ASTRO: Fractionated Radiosurgery Boosts Survival With Brain Metastases

Authors say three to five radiation sessions should be the standard postoperative treatment for patients with larger brain metastases
radiation radiotherapy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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