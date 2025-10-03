Cancer

ASTRO: HRQOL Superior With SBRT for Intermediate-Risk Localized Prostate Cancer

Favorable bowel HRQOL seen with stereotactic body radiation therapy compared with intensity-modulated radiation therapy; no difference seen in disease-free survival
prostate cancer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Prostate Cancer
Radiation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com