Cancer

ASTRO Issues Guidance for Use of Radiation Therapy in Bladder Cancer

Trimodal therapy can be an alternative to radical cystectomy for select patients with cT2-4aN0M0 muscle-invasive bladder cancer
bladder
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Bladder Cancer
Radiation
Guideline
Urothelial Cancer
logo
www.healthday.com