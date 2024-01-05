Atezolizumab Plus Standard Care Improves Survival in Advanced Cervical Cancer

FRIDAY, Jan. 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with metastatic, persistent, or recurrent cervical cancer, adding atezolizumab to a standard bevacizumab plus platinum regimen significantly improves progression-free and overall survival, according to a study published in the January issue of The Lancet.

Ana Oaknin, M.D., from the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology in Barcelona, Spain, and colleagues conducted a randomized, phase 3 trial involving 410 patients from 92 sites in Europe, Japan, and the United States with metastatic, persistent, or recurrent cervical cancer that was measurable, previously untreated, and not amenable to curative surgery or radiation. Participants were randomly assigned to receive standard therapy (cisplatin, paclitaxel, and bevacizumab) with or without atezolizumab 1,200 mg.

The researchers found that median progression-free survival was 13.7 and 10.4 months with atezolizumab and standard therapy, respectively (hazard ratio, 0.62). Median overall survival at the interim overall survival analysis was 32.1 and 22.8 months, respectively (hazard ratio, 0.68). Overall, 79 and 75 percent of patients in the experimental and standard groups, respectively, had grade 3 or worse events. Increases in grade 1 to 2 diarrhea, arthralgia, pyrexia, and rash were seen with atezolizumab.

"We believe that atezolizumab with bevacizumab and platinum-based chemotherapy should be considered as a new first-line option for patients with metastatic, persistent, or recurrent cervical cancer," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche, which manufactures atezolizumab and funded the trial.

