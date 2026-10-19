Cancer

Automated Versus Handheld Ultrasound for Dense Breasts Yields Fewer Abnormal Interpretations

Fewer abnormal interpretations, fewer short-interval follow-up recommendations reported for ABUS versus HHUS
breast ultrasound
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Breast Cancer
Women's Health
Ultrasound
Cancer Screenings
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