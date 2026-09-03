Cancer

Azacitidine + Venetoclax Tied to Improved Event-Free Survival in Adults With AML

Event-free survival longer compared with induction chemotherapy among eligible adults
acute myeloid leukemia
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Survival
Prescription Drugs
Chemotherapy
Leukemia
logo
www.healthday.com