Barriers to Pediatric Cancer Clinical Trial Participation Identified

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Black and Hispanic children with cancer often do not participate in clinical trials due to various reasons, including the informed consent discussion, non-English language preference, and study requirements, according to data from clinicians and parents collected in a study published online July 31 in JAMA Network Open.Puja J. Umaretiya, M.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues conducted a single-center, cross-sectional study involving parents of Black and Hispanic children with cancer as well as pediatric oncology clinicians from a large pediatric cancer center to describe perceived facilitators and barriers to participation in clinical trials. Sixty parents completed the questionnaire and 20 participated in interviews. Fifteen clinicians (12 attendings and three advanced practice practitioners) were interviewed.The researchers found that parents and clinicians aligned in identifying altruism and trustworthiness as facilitators of trial participation; barriers to participation included the informed consent discussion, non-English language preference, trial materials, and study requirements. In contrast to clinicians, parents did not identify household material hardship or the experimental nature of trials as significant participation barriers. The desire for representation was identified as a facilitator to participation by parents, while gatekeeping was identified as a barrier by clinicians."Our findings highlight that historically marginalized parents are very willing to participate in clinical trials, if offered," Umaretiya said in a statement. "Efforts to reduce clinician gatekeeping -- where doctors decide not to offer clinical trials based on assumptions -- and address material hardship are needed to improve equitable participation."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text