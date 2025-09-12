Biparametric MRI Noninferior for Diagnosing Prostate Cancer

FRIDAY, Sept. 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Biparametric magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which omits the gadolinium contrast sequence used in multiparametric MRI, is noninferior for diagnosing prostate cancer, according to a study published online Sept. 10 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.Alexander B.C.D. Ng, M.B.B.S., from University College London, and colleagues examined whether biparametric MRI is noninferior to multiparametric MRI for diagnosis of clinically significant prostate cancer in a prospective multicenter trial of biopsy-naive men with clinical suspicion of prostate cancer from 22 centers in 12 countries. Overall, 490 of the 555 men recruited were included for a primary outcome analysis (proportion of men with clinically significant cancer).The researchers found that 12.7 percent of men had an abnormal digital rectal examination finding. Biparametric MRI was noninferior to multiparametric MRI, detecting clinically significant prostate cancer in 29.2 versus 29.6 percent of 490 men (difference, −0.4 percentage points; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], −1.2 to 0.4; P = 0.50). Clinically insignificant cancer was detected in 9.2 percent with biparametric MRI and in 9.6 percent with multiparametric MRI (difference, −0.4 percent; 95 percent CI, −1.2 to 0.4). Ninety-nine percent of scans were of adequate diagnostic quality."Being able to make accurate diagnoses without the contrast stage will reduce scan time meaning we can offer scans to more men using the same number of scanners and operators," lead author Francesco Giganti, Ph.D., also from University College London, said in a statement. "However, it is vital that the scans are of optimal diagnostic quality and that they are interpreted by a radiologist with dedicated expertise in prostate MRI."Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)Editorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter