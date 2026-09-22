Cancer

Blinatumomab Improves Event-Free Survival in Children With High-Risk B-Cell ALL

Estimated four-year event-free survival significantly higher in patients receiving blinatumomab versus traditional chemotherapy
child cancer chemotherapy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Immunotherapy
Prescription Drugs
Leukemia
Biologics
Children
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