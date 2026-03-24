Cancer

Bone Pain Reduced With Pegfilgrastim Administration 72 Hours After Chemo

Lower rates of severe bone pain incidence seen for the 72-hour group versus 24- and 48-hour groups
chemotherapy woman
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Pain
Breast Cancer
Chemotherapy
Bone and Joint
Neulasta
Adverse Events

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com